'Engage the brain before opening the mouth' - ex-England great slams Eddie Jones' outspoken antics

Eddie Jones has had his style criticised once again, with suggestions mounting that his England will struggle at next year's World Cup in Japan.

England rugby coach Eddie Jones

Coming off the back of a 2-1 series loss to South Africa, Jones has come under immense scrutiny from the England rugby public, with the Australian coach also overseeing a disastrous Six Nations campaign, losing their last four matches.

Writing for the BBC, former England centre Jeremy Guscott slammed Jones' mentality at the helm of the side, saying that his methods are in serious need of change, just one year out from the World Cup.

"Eddie Jones will have to change his ways if England are going to have a chance of winning the World Cup next year," Guscott wrote.

"Jones has an ego - he can be stubborn and impulsive - and we hear it in his conversations with the media."

Guscott also slammed Jones' outspoken nature, with the brash Australian coach predicting his side would whitewash South Africa 3-0 before the series began, only to crash to a humiliating 2-1 loss, with the only victory coming in a dead rubber encounter.

"One of the lessons he's learnt from this tour is to re-think what he says, how he says it and when he says it.

"There is the old saying 'engage the brain before opening the mouth' and he needs to do this sometimes.

"What worked for him in Australia and in Japan doesn't always work in England. He said he was going to build on what England's strengths are. He did this in the third test but they were horribly missing in the first two."

