TODAY |

'It was an emotional week' - Wallabies' Fijian star relieved after win over home nation

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

The heavy tackles and bullocking runs in the Australia-Fiji game reverberated across the Pacific. Fiji got away to a flyer and led by as many as nine points against the two-time World Cup champions before Australia rallied to win 39-21.

There's some strong connections between the teams, with three Fiji-born players in the Australian XV, and an Australian-born flyhalf and head coach working with Fiji.

Samu Kerevi was born in Fiji but became a professional player in Australia and a star for the Wallabies and the Queensland Reds. His family back in Fiji was torn between wanting Kerevi to do well in Saturday's game, but wanting Fiji to produce a big upset win.

"I got a video from home. I was really worried the house was going to come down, the walls were banging, my grandmother (was) hitting the walls," Kerevi told reporters. "It really put into perspective what a game of rugby can do for a small nation like Fiji.

"It was an emotional week, the first time playing my home nation (and) knowing who was at home and who was watching. I am just really proud of where I am from, really proud of my background and my culture."

Kerevi is now preparing for next weekend's Pool D game against Six Nations champion Wales. Fiji has to regroup quickly for a game against Uruguay on Wednesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Australian second-five scored against the country of his birth in Sapporo. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:43
All Blacks rave over Ardie Savea's dominance against Springboks: 'He's at the peak of his powers'
2
Steve Hansen gets RWC media giggling with cheeky one-liner analysing win over Boks - 'We're one-from-one'
3
Australia's Reece Hodge cited for high shot on Fiji forward
4
Springboks win 'just the start' for All Blacks, says Dane Coles
5
Player Ratings: All Blacks impress in Rugby World Cup opener against Springboks
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:29

Beware the northern hemisphere, Springboks coach warns All Blacks
02:40

Local fans turn out to support the All Blacks in Yokohama
00:35

All Blacks determined to connect with Japanese fans at World Cup - 'We need to show a bit of love back'
02:27

Spark Sport to simulcast tonight's three RWC matches on TVNZ DUKE and Spark streaming platforms