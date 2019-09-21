'It was an emotional week' - Wallabies' Fijian star relieved after win over home nation

The heavy tackles and bullocking runs in the Australia-Fiji game reverberated across the Pacific. Fiji got away to a flyer and led by as many as nine points against the two-time World Cup champions before Australia rallied to win 39-21.

There's some strong connections between the teams, with three Fiji-born players in the Australian XV, and an Australian-born flyhalf and head coach working with Fiji.

Samu Kerevi was born in Fiji but became a professional player in Australia and a star for the Wallabies and the Queensland Reds. His family back in Fiji was torn between wanting Kerevi to do well in Saturday's game, but wanting Fiji to produce a big upset win.

"I got a video from home. I was really worried the house was going to come down, the walls were banging, my grandmother (was) hitting the walls," Kerevi told reporters. "It really put into perspective what a game of rugby can do for a small nation like Fiji.

"It was an emotional week, the first time playing my home nation (and) knowing who was at home and who was watching. I am just really proud of where I am from, really proud of my background and my culture."