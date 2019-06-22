TODAY |

Emotional Jaguares celebrate at full-time after winning hard-fought quarter-final against Chiefs

Associated Press
More From
Rugby

Argentina's Jaguares scored a try in the opening minute but still had to rally to beat the Chiefs 21-16 in a Super Rugby quarterfinal this morning, reaching the tournament semifinals for the first time.

Pablo Matera crashed over the line less than a minute from the kickoff to give the Jaguares a 5-0 lead. But they fell behind 16-8 early in the second half before a try to winger Matias Moroni and two penalties to flyhalf Joaquin Diaz Bonilla allowed them to regain the lead and extend a record-breaking season.

The Jaguares topped the South African conference with an 11-5 record in the regular season to win a home quarterfinal for the first time in their four-year history. They will now host a semifinal against the winner of tonight's last quarterfinal in Canberra between the ACT Brumbies and Durban-based Sharks.

The Jaguares looked strong early, buoyed by Matera's try and cheered on by a large home crowd. But the Chiefs overcame a tough travel schedule to take the upper hand on either side of halftime.

A converted try to flanker Lachlan Boshier and penalty to Jack Debreczeni gave the Chiefs a 10-8 lead at the break and they extended that with penalties to Debreczeni and his replacement Marty McKenzie in the first seven minutes of the second half.

But handling errors and a loss of discipline by the Chiefs allowed the Jaguares to fight their way back into the match. A 52nd-minue try to Moroni brought them within a point of the Chiefs and two penalties to Diaz Bonilla carried them to a five point lead in the 60th minute.

That slim lead made the last 20 minutes of the match nail-biting for Jaguares fans as their team chased an historic achievement. The Jaguares were out-muscled at scrums but produced a superb, unified defensive performance to protect their line.

The Chiefs attacked relentlessly around the 70th minute before another handling error cost them the chance of a try and a lead. Their last chance came with a penalty near their own goalline in the final minute but they were unable to force their way out of their 22 in the face of stiff Jaguares defense.

Last night, a powerful forward display and flawless performance by flyhalf Richie Mo'unga lifted the Christchurch-based Crusaders to a 38-14 win over their South Island neighbors the Dunedin-based Highlanders.

Mo'unga scored a try in each half and kicked five goals from five attempts as the Crusaders moved a step closer to their third-straight Super Rugby title.

The Crusaders will now host a semifinal next weekend between the winner of tonight's match between the Wellington-based Hurricanes and Pretoria-based Bulls.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Jaguares earned their first ever home semi-final after beating the Chiefs 21-16 this morning. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chiefs post match huddle after the Super 15 Rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 13 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
As it happened: Chiefs season over as Jaguares hold on for hard-fought win in seesawing quarter-final
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores a try. New Zealand Kiwis v Samoa, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 28 October 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reveals recent Kiwis-turned-Samoa star Martin Taupau attempted to convert him too
3
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
4
England's final six batters combined for 32 runs as Sri Lanka held on for a 20 run win.
England's tail end capitulates as Sri Lanka defend 232 in stunning World Cup upset
5
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:30
Squire was sin-binned early in the second half for an illegal tackle on Whetu Douglas in Christchurch.

Liam Squire's shoulder charge changes momentum of quarter-final as Crusaders eliminate Highlanders
Daryl Gibson.

Daryl Gibson quits as New South Wales Waratahs coach
00:40
Folau says the legal battle over his religious beliefs has already cost him over $100,000.

Funds for Israel Folau's legal fight against Rugby Australia top $275,000

Dunedin rugby club operating for over 130 years could be gone if fertiliser plant expands