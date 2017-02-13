Emotional funeral service held for All Blacks star Sione Lauaki

Former All Black and Chiefs loose forward Sione Lauaki was farewelled today at a funeral service in Auckland.

The 35-year-old's public funeral at Church Unlimited in the west Auckland suburb of Te Atatu followed a private service held by his family last night.

A few thousand have turned up to farewell Lauaki, among those are Sir Graham Henry, Ian Foster and Jerome Kaino.

Many rugby players and friends attending are wearing 'DOX' jumpers from Lauaki's fashion label.

Among those speaking were Lauaki's wife Stephanie and All Blacks assistant coach Ian foster.

A family notice in the New Zealand Herald says the 17-cap All Black passed away in Waitakere Hospital of kidney failure last Sunday.

"Wax" was taken from the church to his final resting place in Waikumete Cemetery which happens to be near his old college, Kelston Boys' High School.

Past and present stars from the New Zealand rugby and rugby league scenes paid their respects.