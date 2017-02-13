 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Rugby


Emotional funeral service held for All Blacks star Sione Lauaki

Former All Black and Chiefs loose forward Sione Lauaki was farewelled today at a funeral service in Auckland.

The eldest of the Lauaki children delivered a touching tribute to her brother at his funeral in Auckland today.
The 35-year-old's public funeral at Church Unlimited in the west Auckland suburb of Te Atatu followed a private service held by his family last night.

A few thousand have turned up to farewell Lauaki, among those are Sir Graham Henry, Ian Foster and Jerome Kaino.

Lauaki was fare-welled today, with Stephanie Lauaki talking about the influence of the former All Black on their children.
Many rugby players and friends attending are wearing 'DOX' jumpers from Lauaki's fashion label.

Among those speaking were Lauaki's wife Stephanie and All Blacks assistant coach Ian foster.

Now assistant coach to the All Blacks, Foster spoke about his time as Lauaki's coach.
A family notice in the New Zealand Herald says the 17-cap All Black passed away in Waitakere Hospital of kidney failure last Sunday.

Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.
"Wax" was taken from the church to his final resting place in Waikumete Cemetery which happens to be near his old college, Kelston Boys' High School.

Lauaki is just one of several Kelston Boys' High’s former students to play for New Zealand, however his impact could be the biggest.
Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.
Past and present stars from the New Zealand rugby and rugby league scenes paid their respects.

Lauaki is survived by his wife Stephanie and his five children.

The former All Blacks coach looked back fondly on his time working with Lauaki, the Chiefs enforcer having played 17 Tests for New Zealand.
Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.

Lauaki is just one of several Kelston Boys' High's former students to play for New Zealand, however his impact could be the biggest.

Top
