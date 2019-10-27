TODAY |

Emotional Aaron Smith says All Blacks changing room 'like a funeral' after loss

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

A dejected Aaron Smith says he was "gutted" and "embarrassed" by his team's quarter-final loss, and that anyone doubting whether the All Blacks cared enough should "go see that changing room".

Smith said the All Blacks were putting on brave faces after their quarter-final loss to England, but it would be a long summer after their Rugby World Cup defeat for the 31-man squad.

"I'm truly gutted and highly embarrassed - you've got family and friends texting you but you know they're gutted," he said.

"We've got a lot of expectation on ourselves to play well, to think we don't care is pretty disappointing.

"It's over, we tried our guts out, trained hard, prepared well, in the end sport happens, we got beat.

"England executed their plan very well and I'd say they'll be very hard to stop."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hansen said if the reporter wanted to go outside, he’d give him a rugby education. Source: 1 Sport

Your playlist will load after this ad

The rival coaches were still going to have a beer after England’s big win over the All Blacks. Source: 1 NEWS

Codie Taylor also said he felt like they had let themselves and the country down.

"Just letting down each other in a sense and our country, we thought we created the right opportunity and getting the squad right, and the culture, we just didn't get it right tonight," he said.

He was also particularly hurt for the older players in the squad playing at their last World Cup including Kieran Read, Dane Coles, Ben Smith and Sonny Bill Williams.

"I feel for the older boys who have one more opportunity to lift the trophy," Taylor said.

"We've another game next week. we want to put in a lot of effort for the boys who won't get another opportunity, it still sucks we can't go to the big one and do it for them."

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu came off the bench but admitted that England star Manu Tuilagi's try after two minutes rattled the All Blacks.

"You see the faces of the boys in the changing room, obviously silent. In saying that, rather be in that changing room than the other one. Look, life goes on but it's tough."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The halfback told reporters that if “New Zealand thinks we’re not gutted you go see that changing room.” Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:22
‘It’s quite a disrespectful question’ – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks’ hunger
2
Kieran Read denies England's flying v response to haka influenced game
3
Emotional Aaron Smith says All Blacks changing room 'like a funeral' after loss
4
'You never actually beat them' - Eddie Jones still full of praise for All Blacks after England's semi-final win
5
Eddie Jones pays tribute to Steve Hansen, his friend and rival over 22 years
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:20

Humble Steve Hansen congratulates 'better team' England, wishes them luck in RWC final
01:22

‘It’s quite a disrespectful question’ – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks’ hunger

00:12

All Blacks bow and show respect to Japanese crowd as they exit Rugby World Cup

00:30

'Hard to put it into words': Bloodied Kieran Read on RWC loss to England