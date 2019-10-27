Emotional Aaron Smith says All Blacks changing room 'like a funeral' after loss

A dejected Aaron Smith says he was "gutted" and "embarrassed" by his team's quarter-final loss, and that anyone doubting whether the All Blacks cared enough should "go see that changing room".

Smith said the All Blacks were putting on brave faces after their quarter-final loss to England, but it would be a long summer after their Rugby World Cup defeat for the 31-man squad.

"I'm truly gutted and highly embarrassed - you've got family and friends texting you but you know they're gutted," he said.

"We've got a lot of expectation on ourselves to play well, to think we don't care is pretty disappointing.

"It's over, we tried our guts out, trained hard, prepared well, in the end sport happens, we got beat.

"England executed their plan very well and I'd say they'll be very hard to stop."

Codie Taylor also said he felt like they had let themselves and the country down.

"Just letting down each other in a sense and our country, we thought we created the right opportunity and getting the squad right, and the culture, we just didn't get it right tonight," he said.

He was also particularly hurt for the older players in the squad playing at their last World Cup including Kieran Read, Dane Coles, Ben Smith and Sonny Bill Williams.

"I feel for the older boys who have one more opportunity to lift the trophy," Taylor said.

"We've another game next week. we want to put in a lot of effort for the boys who won't get another opportunity, it still sucks we can't go to the big one and do it for them."

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu came off the bench but admitted that England star Manu Tuilagi's try after two minutes rattled the All Blacks.