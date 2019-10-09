Embracing vulnerability has made Ardie Savea more powerful, All Blacks star says of RWC form

Widely regarded as the form All Black so far in 2019, the Rugby World Cup in Japan is seeing Ardie Savea unleash his full potential after his brave decision to let go.

Embracing the imperfections, what Savea calls being vulnerable, is an attitude adopted by a number of key All Blacks this year.

"Just the critic in my head, inner talk in my head about you have to do this, you have to be perfect, you have to do this, can't make mistakes," Savea told 1 NEWS.

"That kind of drained me, man, and then obviously with my journey through trying to be a better human, be a better father, husband. It's just allowed me to see the bigger picture in life and to just enjoy rugby for what it is."

The group hold regular catch-ups during the week, sharing their stories on a podcast created by Savea leading into the World Cup.

It's a shift away from the environment of All Blacks sides of the past. However, the new method is working for the current group.

"You start to feel how powerful being vulnerable is.

"Once you do it once, you just find that you're starting to grow. Being able to do that's kind of allowed us to grow and really be ourselves.