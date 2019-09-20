'Embrace the culture around us' - All Blacks taking in Japan's traditions ahead of Rugby World Cup kick-off

The All Blacks' embracing the local culture is one of the highlights of this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, says halfback TJ Perenara.

With the All Blacks to begin their World Cup defence against South Africa in Yokohama tomorrow night, Steve Hansen's side spent the Japanese afternoon taking in the sights and sounds of Tokyo.

Perenara, along with George Bridge and Atu Moli paid a visit to the Fukutoku Jinzya Shrine in Tokyo's Chuo City, paying tribute to Ukano-mitama-no-mikoto, the Japanese god of the harvest.

Speaking to media, Perenara spoke about the importance that the All Blacks take in involving themselves in a local culture, regardless of where they are in the world.

"I think it's important," Perenara began.

"A lot of the prep that we have to do, that's purely rugby.

"We have to block out external things that aren't to do with our preparation.

"When we have time to really embrace the culture around us, try and tap into what other cultures have and how we can learn as people, how we can grow as people to understand the people around us at the minute, and the wider range of people that there are in the world.