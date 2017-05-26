Elusive back Tim Nanai-Williams re-signs with Chiefs for another year

Versatile pair Tim Nanai-Williams and Taleni Seu have committed to at least one more season of Super Rugby with the Chiefs.

Chiefs back Tim Nanai-Williams gets his pass away against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

Samoan international Nanai-Williams, 27, has signed a one-year extension deal while 23-year-old Seu has committed to the Chiefs for another two years through until 2019.

Nanai-Williams is a proven performer in all the outside back positions, having played 81 games for the Chiefs since his 2010 debut.

The athletic Seu can play at lock and blindside flanker, having been employed mostly as bench cover for those positions this season.

Colin Cooper, who will succeed Dave Rennie as head coach of the Chiefs next year, is delighted the pair are staying.

"Tim brings a huge amount of experience which makes him a real asset on-field and also as a mentor for our younger players coming through," he said.