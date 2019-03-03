Elated Sunwolves players embrace following fulltime whistle after stunning Chiefs for first ever away win

Flyhalf Hayden Parker was faultless off the tee as the Sunwolves capitalised on their scoring opportunities to upset the Chiefs 30-15 in Hamilton and record their first ever Super Rugby win away from home.



Openside flanker Shuhei Matsuhashi, lock Uwe Helu and winger Gerhard van den Heever all crossed for the Tokyo-based side, who had won just six games in their three previous seasons of Super Rugby.



Former Otago flyhalf Parker slotted five from five with the boot as the Sunwolves dominated possession and territory in the first half and ensured they capitalised on the Chiefs' errors and turnovers.



Centre Alex Nankivell and winger Etene Nanai-Seturo both scored tries for the twice champions Chiefs, who have now lost all three of their games this season.

