Eight newcomers included in Black Ferns squad for Tests against Australia

Experienced captain Fiao’o Faamausili will lead an exciting young squad featuring eight new caps when the Black Ferns play Australia in August.
Fiao'o Faamausili and Glenn Moore reunite for the August Tests.
Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore has ushered in four new backs and four new forwards to a 28-strong squad to play in two double headers with the All Blacks’ Bledisloe Cup matches against Australia in Sydney and Auckland.
“We have a great mix of youth and experience with 17 players from the 2017 World Cup winning squad and eight very exciting newcomers. They have been working hard in their clubs and provinces to secure a spot in this squad and we've seen some real progress in skill level and fitness since last year’s World Cup. The motivation to be selected has been obvious."
The new caps are Krysten Cottrell (Hawke’s Bay), Ruahei Demant (Auckland), Alena Saili (Southland), and Monica Tagoai (Wellington) in the backs, and Joanah Ngan-Woo, Marcelle Parkes (both Wellington), Leilani Perese (Counties Manukau) and Cristo Tofa (North Harbour) in the forwards.
Two 2018 Sevens Rugby World Cup players, in Stacey Waaka and Theresa Fitzpatrick, were named while Portia Woodman, Sarah Goss and Kelly Brazier had elected to focus on recovering after the World Cup.
FORWARDS
Eloise Blackwell (32)
Auckland Les Elder (nee Ketu) (9) Bay of Plenty
Fiao'o Faamausili (52) (captain) Auckland
Aldora Itunu (15) Auckland
Linda Itunu (35) Auckland
Pip Love (2) Canterbury
Charmaine McMenamin (14) Auckland
Aleisha Nelson (26) Auckland
Joanah Ngan-Woo Wellington
Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (20) Counties Manukau
Marcelle Parkes Wellington
Jackie Patea-Fereti (12) Wellington
Leilani Perese Counties Manukau
Aroha Savage (28) Counties Manukau
Charmaine Smith (16) Auckland
Cristo Tofa North Harbour
BACKS
Chelsea Alley (15) Waikato
Kendra Cocksedge (42) (vc) Canterbury
Krysten Cottrell Hawke's Bay
Kiritapu Demant (2) Auckland
Ruahei Demant Auckland
Theresa Fitzpatrick (7) Auckland
Alena Saili Southland
Kristina Sue (10) Manawatu
Monica Tagoai Wellington
Stacey Waaka (11) Waikato
Renee Wickliffe (30) Bay of Plenty
Selica Winiata (31) (vc) Manawatu
