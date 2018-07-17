 

Eight newcomers included in Black Ferns squad for Tests against Australia

Experienced captain Fiao’o Faamausili will lead an exciting young squad featuring eight new caps when the Black Ferns play Australia in August.

2017 Women's Rugby World Cup Final, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast 26/8/2017 England vs New Zealand New Zealand's Fiao'o Faamausili and head coach Glenn Moore celebrate winning the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup

Fiao'o Faamausili and Glenn Moore reunite for the August Tests.

Source: Photosport

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore has ushered in four new backs and four new forwards to a 28-strong squad to play in two double headers with the All Blacks’ Bledisloe Cup matches against Australia in Sydney and Auckland. 

“We have a great mix of youth and experience with 17 players from the 2017 World Cup winning squad and eight very exciting newcomers. They have been working hard in their clubs and provinces to secure a spot in this squad and we've seen some real progress in skill level and fitness since last year’s World Cup. The motivation to be selected has been obvious."

The new caps are Krysten Cottrell (Hawke’s Bay), Ruahei Demant (Auckland), Alena Saili (Southland), and Monica Tagoai (Wellington) in the backs, and Joanah Ngan-Woo, Marcelle Parkes (both Wellington), Leilani Perese (Counties Manukau) and Cristo Tofa (North Harbour) in the forwards.

Two 2018 Sevens Rugby World Cup players, in Stacey Waaka and Theresa Fitzpatrick, were named while Portia Woodman, Sarah Goss and Kelly Brazier had elected to focus on recovering after the World Cup.

FORWARDS

Eloise Blackwell (32)

Auckland Les Elder (nee Ketu) (9) Bay of Plenty

Fiao'o Faamausili (52) (captain) Auckland

Aldora Itunu (15) Auckland

Linda Itunu (35) Auckland

Pip Love (2) Canterbury

Charmaine McMenamin (14) Auckland

Aleisha Nelson (26) Auckland

Joanah Ngan-Woo Wellington

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (20) Counties Manukau

Marcelle Parkes Wellington

Jackie Patea-Fereti (12) Wellington

Leilani Perese Counties Manukau

Aroha Savage (28) Counties Manukau

Charmaine Smith (16) Auckland

Cristo Tofa North Harbour

BACKS

Chelsea Alley (15) Waikato

Kendra Cocksedge (42) (vc) Canterbury

Krysten Cottrell Hawke's Bay

Kiritapu Demant (2) Auckland

Ruahei Demant Auckland

Theresa Fitzpatrick (7) Auckland

Alena Saili Southland

Kristina Sue (10) Manawatu

Monica Tagoai Wellington

Stacey Waaka (11) Waikato

Renee Wickliffe (30) Bay of Plenty

Selica Winiata (31) (vc) Manawatu

