Eels fine and suspend prop Peni Terepo after careless driving conviction

Parramatta prop Peni Terepo has been spared the axe but slugged with a $15,646 fine and forced to sit out of the first three NRL rounds following his careless driving conviction in New Zealand.

Auckland-born Terepo's career was at a crossroads after he pleaded guilty to careless driving and refusing a blood-alcohol test last Friday.

His predicament worsened because he failed to inform the club about the January 8 incident and they only learned of it through the media.

The Eels yesterday meted out a heavy fine, barred him from playing in this weekend's Auckland Nines and stood him down for three games.

"The club views drink driving as an extremely serious offence," Eels chief executive Bernie Gurr said.

"We have reiterated Peni in very strong terms that this behaviour is totally unacceptable."

"The other concerning element of this incident was that Peni did not advise the club."

Parramatta said they took into account that the Tongan international had been at the club for nine years and this was his first infraction.

He will not be allowed to play for the club's NSW Cup feeder team during his suspension and will also be ordered to undergo education.