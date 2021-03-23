TODAY |

Edinburgh’s Fijian star Bill Mata pulls off 'seismic' hit of the year on unfortunate Welsh winger

Source:  1 NEWS

Edinburgh lost 34-15 to the Cardiff Blues in Pro14 action this morning, but one Blues player won’t have fond memories of the win after being on the end of a monstrous hit from Fijian star Viliama Mata.

One Blues player won’t have fond memories of Cardiff’s win this morning after being on the end of a monstrous hit from Edinburgh’s Fijian star. Source: SKY

Footage from the first half at Cardiff Arms Park shows the Blues shift the ball to the right flank, where Mata comes flying in from out of shot to smash winger Jason Harries into touch.

Such is the power of tackle, Harries is left slumped on the ground in touch, with Mata and several teammates checking in on him.

Edinburgh gave up a halftime lead to lose 34-15 but the defensive exploits of Mata, an Olympic sevens champion, drew attention online.

His former Fiji sevens coach, Ben Ryan, said the hit was “of seismic proportions”.

