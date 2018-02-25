 

Edinburgh erupts! Scotland overjoyed after famous Six Nations win over England

Scotland ended England's Grand Slam hopes in Six Nations rugby by winning 25-13 at Murrayfield for a first victory over their fierce rivals in a decade.

Scotland stunned the reigning champions with a 25-13 win at Murrayfield.
Source: SKY

Consigning England to only a second loss in 26 games under coach Eddie Jones, the Scots finally lived up to their hype by blowing away their neighbors in the first half and scoring three tries in the process - two of them by center Huw Jones.

England came out for the second half 22-6 down - its largest halftime deficit in 136 meetings against Scotland - and scored its only try almost immediately through center Owen Farrell. It didn't spark a comeback, though.

The Scots' defending was brilliant, they dominated the breakdown, and England's chances all but ended when replacement Sam Underhill was sin-binned for a no-arms tackle in the 66th, when the score was 22-13.

Finn Russell knocked over the penalty and the party could start in earnest in a fevered atmosphere at Murrayfield.

"They were too good for us," Jones said.

Scotland's last win over England in the Calcutta Cup was 15-9 in the 2008 Six Nations. They relied on penalties that day but this was a different story altogether.

Jones, a star in the making, kicked forward and gathered to ground in the 15th minute for Scotland's first home try against the English since 2004.

His other try might end up being the best of the tournament, breaking through a tackle just inside England's half and running 50 meters before bursting through two defenders to score.

He has 10 tries in 14 tests.

Winger Sean Maitland crossed for the other try - from a move started by Jones' break down the right.

Scotland started with a dismal loss in Wales but rebounded by beating France in round two. Like England, the Scots have two wins from three and can still win the Six Nations.

England's only other loss under Jones was against Ireland last March, denying the team a second straight Grand Slam.

Before the match, there was a scuffle involving Farrell, Scotland captain John Barclay and a slew of players as the teams trotted off the field after the warm-up.

