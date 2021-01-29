Eden Park trans-Tasman battle confirmed for opening day of Women's Rugby World Cup

The Black Ferns will kick off their 2021 Rugby World Cup against the Wallaroos on September 18 in Auckland.

Black Ferns captain Eloise Blackwell. Source: Photosport

It's hoped the trans-Tasman battle will break attendence records for a women's rugby event.

The 2017 World Cup in France currently holds the record of 45,412 people over the course of the tournament with more than 17,000 watching the final.

Black Ferns captain Eloise Blackwell says she hopes it meets the expectations set by the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

“I remember how cool Rugby World Cup 2011 was and never dreamt that I would get the opportunity to play at a World Cup on home soil, let alone be kicking it off against Australia at Eden Park - it is going to be amazing."

"It has been a massive few years for women’s sport in our country and we hope the public really get in behind the tournament. I’d encourage everyone to get their tickets locked in to make sure they can get along and support all the teams.”

Rugby World Cup 2021 tournament director Michelle Hooper says she expects excitement for the Cup to ramp up after confirmation of the schedule.

“We are so proud in New Zealand to be hosting the biggest women’s sporting event in the world this year. Our team is developing a robust platform on which to deliver an incredible tournament that will draw greater attention to women’s rugby than ever before."

"For the fans here in New Zealand and the global audience tuning in to watch via the international broadcast, we are excited to have such a compelling and exhilarating mix of match contestants in the opening weekend."