Eden Park staff rushing to prepare for massive crowd in five days, rather than the normal six weeks

Thousands of Eden Park support staff are grateful to be back working as they prepare for the bumper crowd expected for the Blues-Hurricanes match on Sunday.

An expected crowd of 41,000 fans will be the biggest Blues crowd since the team attracted 32,000 in 2011.

That means work for the first time in 77 days for 3000 staff - 700 of them in catering - at New Zealand’s biggest stadium.