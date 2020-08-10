TODAY |

Eden Park sold out for final Super Rugby Aotearoa game of the season

Source:  1 NEWS

The Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy might be locked up, but the Blues' clash with the Crusaders at Eden Park is a sell out.

Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga. Crusaders vs. Highlanders. Super Rugby Aotearoa. Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, Sunday 9 August 2020. Source: Photosport

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore confirmed all 43,236 tickets for Sunday's game have been sold.

The Crusaders sealed the title at the weekend with a 32-22 win over the Highlanders in Christchurch.

New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams have reported increased crowd numbers, a welcome financial boost after the Covid-19 shutdown.

The Highlanders host the Hurricanes in the other game on Saturday.

