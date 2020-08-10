Eden Park sold out for final Super Rugby Aotearoa game of the season

The Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy might be locked up, but the Blues' clash with the Crusaders at Eden Park is a sell out.

Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga. Crusaders vs. Highlanders. Super Rugby Aotearoa. Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, Sunday 9 August 2020. Source: Photosport

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore confirmed all 43,236 tickets for Sunday's game have been sold.

The Crusaders sealed the title at the weekend with a 32-22 win over the Highlanders in Christchurch.

New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams have reported increased crowd numbers, a welcome financial boost after the Covid-19 shutdown.