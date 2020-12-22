TODAY |

Eden Park sells off its hallowed turf as it gears up to lay replacement grass

Source:  1 NEWS

It's been a unique day for sports fans in Auckland with Eden Park selling off its famous turf as it gears up to lay replacement grass for 2021.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bargain hunters, sports nuts and garden buffs all grabbed their slice of history. Source: 1 NEWS

From 100 metre squared to 400 metre squared, bargain hunters, sports nuts and garden buffs all grabbed their slice of history.

At 8000 rolls, 4000 square metres, the hallowed turf was cut, rolled and sold off.

Prices started at $49 a square metres and it was even cheaper for those who got big orders in early.

A new hybrid turf and surrounds will cost $2 million.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: Pakistan to chase 174 to win third and final T20
2
Kiwis behind hydrofoiling bike continuing to dream big - 'It could end up in the Olympics'
3
Golf star Danny Lee opens up about meltdowns in rare interview
4
Black Caps claim T20 series win over Pakistan after Kane Williamson finishes match with dramatic boundary
5
Cheeky Akira Ioane calls out 'no-show' Caleb Clarke as Blues deliver presents for families in need
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

All Blacks captain Sam Cane caps first year in charge by claiming top honour at NZ Rugby awards
01:52

All Black Hoskins Sotutu out of quarantine just in time to help coach sister at World Schools Sevens
00:43

Beauden Barrett as excited by ramen as the rugby as he’s unveiled by his Japanese club
02:03

Brian O'Driscoll: All Blacks 'won't love' drawing France at 2023 Rugby World Cup