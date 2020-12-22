Eden Park sells off its hallowed turf as it gears up to lay replacement grass

It's been a unique day for sports fans in Auckland with Eden Park selling off its famous turf as it gears up to lay replacement grass for 2021.

From 100 metre squared to 400 metre squared, bargain hunters, sports nuts and garden buffs all grabbed their slice of history.

At 8000 rolls, 4000 square metres, the hallowed turf was cut, rolled and sold off.

Prices started at $49 a square metres and it was even cheaper for those who got big orders in early.