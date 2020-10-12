TODAY |

Eden Park to be renamed after Kaikōura fish and chip shop for Bledisloe Cup Test

Source:  1 NEWS

Last night’s tense Bledisloe Cup draw has set the scene for a highly anticipated match-up between the All Blacks and the Wallabies this weekend in what was supposed to be another classic Eden Park thriller.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The move is part of an ASB Bank promotion to give small businesses a boost in the wake of Covid-19 woes. Source: 1 NEWS

This time, however, a Kaikōura fish and chip shop known as Coopers Catch will feature as the namesake of the hallowed sports ground.

To be known as “Coopers Catch Park” for one night only, the famed stadium will ditch its original name in favour the Cantabrian takeaway joint as part of an ASB Bank promotion to support small business in the wake of the Covid-19 disruptions.

In celebration, shop owners Jason and Natasha Hill flew in their highly sought-after blue cod from the East Coast of the South Island, which they served in a special batter at the newly christened ground.

Rugby
Auckland
Food and Drink
Business
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Sam Cane pays tribute to Wallabies centurion following tense Bledisloe Cup tie
2
Lebron James wants his 'damn respect' after claiming fourth NBA Championship
3
'Quite the emotional rollercoaster' - All Blacks debutant admits his 'heart sank' after injury-time error
4
UFC fighter sends shock waves through MMA world with stunning spin-kick KO
5
'Wasn't a game that was Test match level' – Tuipulotu's scathing evaluation of All Blacks' draw
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

For first time in New Zealand, bank offers mortgage rate below 2%
00:46

Ian Foster refuses to accept All Blacks were second best despite Wallabies’ statistical dominance
01:21

Richie Mo'unga admits drop goal was 'definitely' on his mind in dying moments of Bledisloe draw

Avocado exports by air shrink, but industry adapts