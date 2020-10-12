Eden Park to be renamed after Kaikōura fish and chip shop for Bledisloe Cup Test

Last night’s tense Bledisloe Cup draw has set the scene for a highly anticipated match-up between the All Blacks and the Wallabies this weekend in what was supposed to be another classic Eden Park thriller.

This time, however, a Kaikōura fish and chip shop known as Coopers Catch will feature as the namesake of the hallowed sports ground.

To be known as “Coopers Catch Park” for one night only, the famed stadium will ditch its original name in favour the Cantabrian takeaway joint as part of an ASB Bank promotion to support small business in the wake of the Covid-19 disruptions.