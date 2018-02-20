 

Eden Park recognised at World Stadium Congress Awards for community integration

Eden Park has been honoured at the World Stadium Congress Awards for its representation of and amalgamation with both the local community and New Zealand culture.

Nick Sauntner says that Auckland's showpiece stadium is perfect for T20 cricket.

The Auckland stadium won the Best Community Integration Award in Amsterdam earlier this month for its integration of the community and hosting of community events.

The stadium was recognised for a variety of community initiatives over the past 12 months, including Eden Park's supporters club, a photography exhibition and 'Mates on the Field' - a 100-year commemoration of The Battle of Broodseinde.

The photography exhibition, called 'Our Neighbourhood', has over 100 images captured by a local photographer which celebrates Eden Park’s community and passion for sport through the eyes of its team, supporters, local businesses and neighbourhood.

It is the largest permanent exhibition of its kind in a major sports stadium.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner says the award further highlights Eden Park's efforts to deliver events for the benefit of its immediate and wider community.

"Eden Park is for all of Auckland and New Zealand," he said.

"We are committed to working with our neighbourhood and local business associations to maximise the benefits for the country and community."

Eden Park has also been nominated as a finalist in two categories of the 2018 The Stadium Business Awards which will be presented in Manchester, United Kingdom in June.

