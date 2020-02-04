TODAY |

Eden Park to play host to women’s Rugby World Cup final

Source:  AAP

New Zealand's iconic sports venue Eden Park will host the medal rounds of the women's Rugby World Cup next year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson hopes the tournament will lead to growth in the women’s game. Source: 1 NEWS

Organisers announced today the country's pre-eminent sports ground in Auckland will be the venue for both semi-finals, the bronze play-off and the final on October 16.

It will be just the second time the tournament decider is played at a recognised major men's international stadium. The first was when the inaugural final was played at Cardiff Arms Park in Wales in 1991.

Eden Park staged the final of the men's World Cup in 1987 and 2011, both of which were won by the All Blacks.

All of the pool matches will be played at two other venues - Auckland's Waitakere Stadium and the Northland Events Centre in Whangarei.

New Zealand was announced as host last November, seeing off Australia's bid. It is the first time the tournament has been staged in the southern hemisphere.

New Zealand are the current Rugby World Cup holders. Source: Photosport

Australia is among nine nations already qualified for what will be a 12-country event. The draw is still to be announced.

World Rugby is expecting the tournament starting on September 18 to break viewership records.

"Women's rugby is the single-biggest opportunity to grow the global game and we are confident that New Zealand 2021 will be one of the great Rugby World Cups, attracting a new fan and player base for the sport," World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said.

New Zealand's Black Ferns have claimed five of the last six world titles, including a 41-32 defeat of England in the 2017 final at Belfast's Kingspan Stadium.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau unveiling reportedly cancelled by Catalans Dragons due to backlash
2
Novak Djokovic angrily rants at umpire, tells crowd to 'f*** up' during testy Aussie Open triumph
3
RJ Hampton praises 'no joke' NBL as ideal preparation for NBA career
4
‘If I did speak up, I would be killed’ - NRL referee Gavin Badger reveals he is a sexual abuse survivor
5
Stolen Kobe Bryant jersey returned to his high school after almost three years in China
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Black Ferns Sevens to face Canada in Sydney sevens final after downing France

Hogg blunder proves costly as Ireland edge Scotland in Six Nations nail-biter

All Blacks Sevens stunned by rampant Fiji in Sydney

Wayne Pivac’s Wales pummel Italy to kick off Six Nations campaign