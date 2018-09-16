Eden Park organising to show All Blacks Test on big screens after free Mitre 10 Cup final

Eden Park officials are taking further steps to draw a big crowd for Saturday's Mitre 10 Cup Final between Auckland and Canterbury, with hopes of showing the All Blacks' Test afterwards on the big screens.

The incentive comes days after it was announced the game would be free entry to anyone wishing to attend the 4pm final.

As a result, fans could watch Auckland and Canterbury square off for the premiership title before the All Blacks and Wallabies face off in Yokohama at 7pm.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner told Radio Sport today there are still a few hoops to jump through before the concept gets the go ahead though, with NZR and Sky TV yet to sign off on the idea.

"There are a few things that we need to get in place to make sure that everyone's happy, but I'm very confident," he said.

"Let's hope the weather's great and we get a big turnout and then people can sit out on the field and watch the game from Japan."

However, Auckland Rugby chief executive Jarrod Bear admitted they weren't sure what a "big turnout" would actually look like.

"Given we've never opened the gates before [for free entry], and I'm not sure there's been an event like it, really we have no historical data to be able to forecast it," Bear told Radio Sport.