Eden Park to host all Blues' home games in Super Rugby Aotearoa

Eden Park will host all Blues' home games in the upcoming Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

“We are pleased to be back playing at our home and we are hopeful that we will be able to invite our fans to join us in this great stadium later in the competition,” Blues CEO Andrew Hore said.

“We want to thank Eden Park and Auckland Rugby for their support and now we look forward to producing some great Blues rugby at the traditional home of the Blues.”

The Blues re-start their campaign when they host the Hurricanes on June 14.

