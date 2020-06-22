TODAY |

Eddie Jones targeting Blues sensation Hoskins Sotutu for England switch - report

Source:  1 NEWS

England coach Eddie Jones is eager to secure the international allegiance of Blues' breakout star Hoskins Sotutu, according to a report from the Daily Telegraph.

Hoskins Sotutu makes a run against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

Sotutu, 21, has been arguably the find of the 2020 season both before and after the Covid-19 sporting shutdown, his scintillating form forcing Akira Ioane out of the Blues' number eight jersey.

Sotutu's form has seen All Blacks legend Buck Shelford throw his name into the ring to replace Kieran Read in the black jersey.

However, despite having played for the New Zealand under-20 side, Sotutu could find himself in an England rose rather than a silver fern.

According to the Telegraph, Eddie Jones "is thought to be keen to establish if Sotutu holds any interest in playing for England while he remains uncapped".

Sotutu would be eligible to play for England through his mother, meaning the Blues number eight is able to acquire an English passport.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Herald last month reported that Sotutu was also a target for Fiji coach Vern Cotter, eligible through his father, former Test utility, Waisake Sotutu.

