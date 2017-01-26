Eddie Jones sports bizarre shiner, announces Dylan Hartley as England's skipper

With a bandaged left eye, England coach Eddie Jones was the centre of attention at the launch of this year's Six Nations.

The cause of the injury remained unclear, with varying explanations provided.

The bruised Jones made light of the wound, joking it was the result of combat sports with his players.

"First we had judo and then we had MMA, so we're just going through all the martial arts sports to see what effect they have on the body," Jones said.

But the questions didn't go away.

"I slipped over in the hotel this morning," Jones said, providing a more detailed reason.

"My mother always told me I've got to shave and I forgot to shave. I walked out of the shower to get the shaver and this is what happened. I follow what my mother says."

Jones then said the injury was sustained while on the recent training trip to Portugal.

"Tough old training camp, mate," Jones told a reporter. "I just slipped over and got my head cut at training, but no big deal."