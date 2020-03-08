Eddie Jones slam 'absolute rubbish' from Kiwi referee in Six Nations win

England coach Eddie Jones has slammed Kiwi referee Ben O'Keefe, following his side's 33-30 victory over Wales in the Six Nations.

With England closing in on a victory to keep their Six Nations ambitions alive, Jones' side were reduced to 13 men, with a yellow card to prop Ellis Genge, before Manu Tuilagi was shown red for a shoulder to the head of Wales winger George North.

As a result Wales ran in 14 unanswered points, to fall just short of a miracle comeback win.

Speaking to media after the match, Jones didn't hold back in his assessment of the refereeing display from O'Keefe, saying that it was "13 against 16" on the field.

"I find it bizarre, I usually don't comment, but I don't see how you can tackle a guy," Jones said.



"How else are you supposed to tackle him? This bit about where your arms are - what a load of rubbish."

"I think there's no common sense applied in that situation, it's absolute rubbish.



"Clearly the guy's falling, there's a good chop tackle, Manu's coming over the top to kill the tackle and doing everything he's supposed to be doing - come on."



"When you have a three-man advantage it's going to do some damage, so I thought we were exceptional. It was a good, tough win."