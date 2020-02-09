TODAY |

Eddie Jones lashes Scotland fans, claims assistant hit by plastic beer bottle

Source:  1 NEWS

England coach Eddie Jones has hit out at Scottish rugby fans, following the behaviour of some spectators during his side's 13-6 victory at Murrayfield this morning.

Eddie Jones. Source: Associated Press

As England weathered both a literal and metaphorical storm to claim a 13-6 victory in the Six Nations, Jones claims that assistant Neil Craig was targeted, hit in the head by an empty plastic beer bottle.

"We weren't expecting beer bottles to be thrown at us," Jones said afterwards.

"So that is a pretty good trick. It is a pretty good achievement isn't it, throwing beer bottles? You have to be pretty brave to throw a beer bottle."

Your playlist will load after this ad

After an opening loss to France, England held out for a 13-6 win at Murrayfield. Source: SKY

Jones also lamented Scottish fans jeering as captain Owen Farrell attempted conversions, with European custom usually dictating that fans stay silent in respect for opposition kickers.

"It is not good behaviour is it? Rugby did have a culture of being respectful and respect for the kicker - having silence when the kicker kicked," he added.

"So if we don't want to have that, [if] there is a new level of respect in Scotland we have got to put up with it. That is how the Scottish fans are going to be respectful so we have to acknowledge it and just get on with it."

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Jordie Barrett belts record 63m monster penalty in Hurricanes' win over Jaguares
2
Israel Adesanya turns pre-fight staredown into dance off against Yoel Romero
3
All Blacks rest orders cost Fekitoa, Naholo their Test careers, says Tony Brown
4
Black Caps hail Tim Southee's illness-defying performance against India
5
Hurricanes get first win of 2020 with last-gasp victory over Jaguares
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:47

All Blacks need to 'have a rethink' over dual playmaker system, says Ian Foster
00:15

England re-ignite Six Nations hopes with nervy victory over Scotland
00:15

Ireland beat Wales to go top of Six Nations table
00:15

Blues pick up first victory of 2020 season after second half blitz against Waratahs