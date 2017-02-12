Eddie Jones hints at string of changes to English line-up for Six Nations clash with Italy

Eddie Jones is ready to make changes for the next step in England's Six Nations title defence as he assesses the damage incurred during an enthralling 21-16 victory over Wales.

Elliot Daly sprinted over with five minutes of a breathtaking showdown in Cardiff remaining to seize a 16th consecutive triumph that leaves the champions only two wins short of New Zealand's world record.

Italy's visit to Twickenham in a fortnight is the next assignment and Jones has indicated that for the first time in his England reign he will experiment with his "battered and bruised" team.

"We'll look at playing a different sort of side. I've got some ideas of how we want to play against Italy, we will change it up a bit," he said.

"We want to play a different sort of game against them and it's a great chance for us to do something different.

"Courtney Lawes is like a human ice pack. He has ice all over him after that many tackles and carries. Joe Launchbury as well. We're battered and bruised.

"We had a few guys going into the game who weren't absolutely 100 per cent. Our medical team is going to be very busy.

"It looks like we might have Anthony Watson coming back which is fantastic. We're slowly, slowly getting a little bit stronger.