Eddie Jones' future with England past 2021 growing more uncertain - 'We'll do what we think is right'

Source:  Associated Press

Eddie Jones' future beyond 2021 remains uncertain after the head of rugby's governing body in England placed the prospect of an extended contract in doubt.

England coach Eddie Jones before the Rugby World Cup semi-final against the All Blacks. Source: Getty

After England finished World Cup runners-up, Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said it would make sense to retain Jones until France 2021, adding that talks would be held "as a matter of urgency" upon their return from Japan.

A two-day tournament debrief in November was "overwhelmingly positive" in tone, but Sweeney is now in less haste to extend the Australian's current deal, which has two years left to run.

"Eddie and I have sat down and talked on a number of occasions," Sweeney said.

"We continue to discuss it but at the moment he's fully committed to seeing out the contract until 2021 and we'll take it from there. We're chatting about it.

"We'll do whatever we think ... reading the media over the last six weeks, the camps are pretty split.

"Some are saying don't rush into anything, just stay with 2021. Other people are saying you should really do a four-year until France 2023.

"We'll do whatever we think is right for England rugby and it's got to work for both sides.

"Eddie is committed to seeing out his contract so there's no looming deadline when we'll feel we need to make a pressing decision."

