Eddie Jones forced to isolate after England assistant coach tests positive for Covid-19

England rugby coach Eddie Jones is isolating after being in contact with one of his assistants who has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said today in a blow to its preparations for the Six Nations tournament.

Matt Proudfoot, England’s South African-born forwards coach, tested positive in checks carried out ahead of the Six Nations starting next month. He was not displaying any symptoms, the English Rugby Football Union said.

Jones and attack coach Simon Amor were identified as contacts and must isolate for 10 days in accordance with government guidelines.

If Jones and Amor test negative for the virus, they will be allowed to join up with the England squad on January 28 — a day after the players meet up for the first time before the Six Nations.

The tournament starts February 6, when England plays Scotland at Twickenham.

