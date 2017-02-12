 

Eddie Jones: England 'seven per cent' behind All Blacks

As his side approach the All Blacks record streak for most consecutive Test match wins, England coach Eddie Jones admits his side aren't at the level of New Zealand - just yet.

After England scraped to a 21-16 win over Wales on Sunday morning, the English media have all but assumed England will overtake the All Blacks world record win streak, however Jones insists that England are still behind their Southern Hemisphere rivals.

"We are seven per cent below New Zealand," Jones told the Sunday Times.

England's winning streak currently sits at 16 consecutive matches, with upcoming Six Nations games against Italy and Scotland in line to see them draw level with the All Blacks' record of 18.

Should they claim wins in both of those matches, England will need to beat Ireland in Dublin to overtake New Zealand and move to 19 wins in a row.

Jones has hailed his side after coming through two tough encounters against France and Wales, in the past couple of weeks.

"When you have got a good team sometimes you get beaten but you don't get beaten. That's when you know you have got a good team," Jones said.

"Today we were never going to get beaten."

