Eddie Jones, England headed back to Japan in 2020 for Tests against Brave Blossoms

England will tour Japan in July for two Tests, the first time they will play the Rugby World Cup hosts on their home soil.



Eddie Jones' side, runners-up to South Africa this month at the World Cup, will face Japan on July 4 in Oita and a week later in Kobe.



However, England are likely to leave several of first-choice players behind to ensure they stay within playing time guidelines.



"Japan were fantastic Rugby World Cup hosts and we feel humbled to have been a part of it," Jones, a former Japan coach, said in a statement.



"The England squad had a fantastic experience of the country and we are excited to return in July next year.



"The Japan national team have shown again how good a side they are with their performances during the World Cup and I know they will provide a great test for us in July."

