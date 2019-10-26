TODAY |

Eddie Jones, England headed back to Japan in 2020 for Tests against Brave Blossoms

AAP
More From
Rugby

England will tour Japan in July for two Tests, the first time they will play the Rugby World Cup hosts on their home soil.

Eddie Jones' side, runners-up to South Africa this month at the World Cup, will face Japan on July 4 in Oita and a week later in Kobe.

However, England are likely to leave several of first-choice players behind to ensure they stay within playing time guidelines.

"Japan were fantastic Rugby World Cup hosts and we feel humbled to have been a part of it," Jones, a former Japan coach, said in a statement.

"The England squad had a fantastic experience of the country and we are excited to return in July next year.

"The Japan national team have shown again how good a side they are with their performances during the World Cup and I know they will provide a great test for us in July."

England have played Japan twice before, beating them both times, with the last Test being a 35-15 win over the Brave Blossoms in November last year at Twickenham.

England coach Eddie Jones before the Rugby World Cup semi-final against the All Blacks. Source: Getty
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
Japan kick last gasp penalty for famous win over All Blacks sevens
4
Are these the 26 people approached by NZ Rugby about replacing Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach?
5
Sonny Bill Williams' arrival crashes Toronto Wolfpack website
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:39

Sonny Bill Williams thanks All Blacks teammates, young and old, for decade of memories

Say sorry: Scotland fined, ordered to apologise for threats made as Typhoon loomed over RWC
00:57

Springboks begin five-day Rugby World Cup victory tour
00:15

Portia Woodman scores on sevens return, as NZ opens Oceania tournament with win