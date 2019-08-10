TODAY |

Eddie Jones demands World Rugby get consistent with tackle ruling, labels Scott Barrett's red card 'ridiculous'

Outspoken England coach Eddie Jones has challenged World Rugby to get consistency with its officiating after labelling All Black Scott Barrett's red card as "ridiculous".

Jones made the bold statements after this morning's 33-19 win over Wales - a match in which he believes two Welsh players committed similar offences to the one that saw Barrett sent off during the All Blacks loss to Australia in Perth - but the duo were only penalised.

Barrett was sent off on Saturday night after making contact with Michael Hooper's head with his shoulder while attempting to defend his try line.

Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.

"I thought there was an issue with the referee," said Jones, referring to the All Blacks-Wallabies Test.

"We need to get some consistency into that area of the game. In the World Cup, if you lose a player through a red card, as New Zealand did yesterday, it makes the game very difficult.

"I thought we saw two instances today [England v Wales] where that could have happened. I urge World Rugby - although I don't think they do anything at great pace do they? - to get some consistency in that area, because otherwise, we will have games being destroyed by an inconsistent official making a decision on a law that's not clear."

Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.

When media asked Jones for his view specifically on the Barrett incident, he wasn't afraid to answer.

"I thought it was ridiculous. A bloke gets tackled, he [Barrett] goes to be second man in and his shoulder hits his head, and he gets a red card.

"We can't have that in the game. There has to be some common sense applied, but maybe common sense was applied today really well.

"But what I'm saying is that we need to have some consistency and common sense. I think it's really important for the game."

Barrett faced the SANZAAR judiciary last night with a maximum ban of six weeks facing him, but a verdict has yet to be announced.

The England coach says two Welsh players made similar tackles to Barrett's but they were only penalised.
