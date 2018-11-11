TODAY |

Eddie Jones delivers another odd RWC analogy, compares England to cup of tea ahead of crucial clash with Pumas

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

England will face a challenge of its “manlihood” when they play the Pumas tonight, according to coach Eddie Jones.

The Pool C clash between the two rugby giants has plenty on the line with France also in their pool. 

Argentina must win or it will be eliminated in the pool stage for the first time in 16 years while England wants a third straight pool win to secure a quarterfinals berth for the first time in eight years.

“It’s a test of manlihood, so you have to take them on up front; scrum, maul, ruck attack, ruck defense. That's where it will be won,” Jones said.

Jones added that England can’t be thinking of eliminating the dangerous Pumas. Instead, they must think of advancing themselves.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Pumas proved too good, taking a 28-12 victory in Higashiosaka. Source: Spark Sport RWC

“It is not a matter of us taking advantage (of Argentina's desperation), it's a matter of us preparing well for the game," Jones said. "We have prepared well, and physically we are in the best position we have ever been in.

“We can't be seduced by Argentina's state. We know they play with a lot of pride and a lot of passion and that will be multiplied by the fact they are in a game that's very important to them.

"The passion and pride come down to the toughness of your play. But then there's emotional control because when you have a lot of passion and pride, it tends to multiply your strengths and multiply your weaknesses."

When asked how Jones sees the match, the Australian coach had another strange metaphor ready up his sleeve.

“It's a bit like a tea bag isn't it? You don't know how good it is until you put it in hot water.”

The comparison comes after Jones previously commented playing against the USA was like "facing 15 Donald Trumps" and veteran Owen Farrell lost "half his nose" in a big hit against the Americans.

-Associated Press contributed to this report

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:25
Watch: Adesanya and Whittaker in tense stare down at final UFC 243 weigh in
2
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
3
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
4
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
5
Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:34

All Blacks stoked with depth of talent 'back home' but hoping they won’t have to use it
03:26

One-on-one with Brodie Retallick: The All Blacks' taxi, his personal rehab goals and a cheeky kicking competition

03:32

Japan looking at RWC clash with Samoa as stepping stone to historic quarter-final berth
00:48

After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply