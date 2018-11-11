Eddie Jones delivers another odd RWC analogy, compares England to cup of tea ahead of crucial clash with Pumas

England will face a challenge of its “manlihood” when they play the Pumas tonight, according to coach Eddie Jones.

The Pool C clash between the two rugby giants has plenty on the line with France also in their pool.

Argentina must win or it will be eliminated in the pool stage for the first time in 16 years while England wants a third straight pool win to secure a quarterfinals berth for the first time in eight years.



“It’s a test of manlihood, so you have to take them on up front; scrum, maul, ruck attack, ruck defense. That's where it will be won,” Jones said.

Jones added that England can’t be thinking of eliminating the dangerous Pumas. Instead, they must think of advancing themselves.

“It is not a matter of us taking advantage (of Argentina's desperation), it's a matter of us preparing well for the game," Jones said. "We have prepared well, and physically we are in the best position we have ever been in.

“We can't be seduced by Argentina's state. We know they play with a lot of pride and a lot of passion and that will be multiplied by the fact they are in a game that's very important to them.

"The passion and pride come down to the toughness of your play. But then there's emotional control because when you have a lot of passion and pride, it tends to multiply your strengths and multiply your weaknesses."

When asked how Jones sees the match, the Australian coach had another strange metaphor ready up his sleeve.

“It's a bit like a tea bag isn't it? You don't know how good it is until you put it in hot water.”

The comparison comes after Jones previously commented playing against the USA was like "facing 15 Donald Trumps" and veteran Owen Farrell lost "half his nose" in a big hit against the Americans.