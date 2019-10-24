TODAY |

Eddie Jones bolsters attack with change at first-five as England squad named for semi-final with All Blacks

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Flyhalf George Ford has been recalled by England in the only change to its starting lineup for the Rugby World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand on Saturday.

Ford's return sees Owen Farrell move across to inside center and Henry Slade drop to the replacements.

In a change on the bench, Mark Wilson replaces fellow flanker Lewis Ludlam.

It is an attacking change by England coach Eddie Jones, with Ford more expansive at No. 10 than Farrell. Farrell reunites with Manu Tuilagi in a powerful-looking midfield.

No. 8 Billy Vunipola wins his 50th cap for England, which is playing in the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 2007.

England: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola.

Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, George Kruis, Mark Wilson, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade, Jonathan Joseph.

Your playlist will load after this ad

England are attempting to reach their first final since 2007. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:07
Smiling Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'was sleep talking the lineout moves' when the pair roomed together
2
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up - 'Is that supposed to be humorous'
3
Live free-to-air coverage of Rugby World Cup semi-finals to go ahead on TVNZ 1 despite fire disruptions
4
Paralympian Marieke Vervoort fulfills wish to take own life
5
Back row star benched as All Blacks unveil team for RWC semi-final with England
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Live free-to-air coverage of Rugby World Cup semi-finals to go ahead on TVNZ 1 despite fire disruptions
01:07

Smiling Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'was sleep talking the lineout moves' when the pair roomed together
01:24

Steve Hansen says Eddie Jones' spying claim was pure 'clickbait', and the world's media fell for it
01:58

Back row star benched as All Blacks unveil team for RWC semi-final with England