Eddie Jones bolsters attack with change at first-five as England squad named for semi-final with All Blacks

Flyhalf George Ford has been recalled by England in the only change to its starting lineup for the Rugby World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand on Saturday.

Ford's return sees Owen Farrell move across to inside center and Henry Slade drop to the replacements.

In a change on the bench, Mark Wilson replaces fellow flanker Lewis Ludlam.

It is an attacking change by England coach Eddie Jones, with Ford more expansive at No. 10 than Farrell. Farrell reunites with Manu Tuilagi in a powerful-looking midfield.

No. 8 Billy Vunipola wins his 50th cap for England, which is playing in the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 2007.

England: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola.