Eddie Jones awarded rugby's personality of the year award

England coach Eddie Jones has won the prestigious Rugby Union Writers' Club Pat Marshall Memorial Award as the sport's personality of the year for 2016.

England coach Eddie Jones Source: Photosport

Jones was recognised at the club's annual dinner in central London and follows in the footsteps of winners including Jonah Lomu, Jonny Wilkinson, Martin Johnson and Dan Carter.

The Australian oversaw an outstanding maiden year as England coach after masterminding a perfect run of 13 successive Test victories, including a grand slam and series whitewash of Australia.

Jones, who is contracted until the end of Japan 2019, took over in the wake of the 2015 World Cup debacle and has lifted England to second in the global rankings.