 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Eddie Jones aiming to turn Six Nations into 'greatest tournament in the world'

share

Source:

AAP

Eddie Jones wants England to play a leading role in transforming the Six Nations into the best rugby competition in the world by showing ambition throughout their title defence.

England coach Eddie Jones

England coach Eddie Jones

Source: Photosport

Jones masterminded a grand slam on his debut Championship last year, but noted that it was caution rather than endeavour that shaped the tactical approach taken by Europe's heavyweights.

England open the tournament against France at Twickenham on February 4 and Jones has demanded that his team issue a statement of intent against Guy Noves' men.

"The Six Nations is a unique competition because of the intensity of the rivalry, so if we can get the rugby at a great level then it will be the greatest tournament in the world," Jones said.

"I thought that in the first few rounds of the Six Nations in 2016, teams were frightened to lose and they played like that."

Jones believed teams played within themselves and avoided taking risks.

"The last side that played well in the first round of the competition was England in 2006. I think England beat Wales 47-13. Before that you go back to the great side of 2001/2002/2003," he said.

"In all the other games since, England have stumbled and got a close victory. We want to go out there and set a benchmark in the tournament from that first game."

Related

England coach Eddie Jones

'We want to get better' - Eddie Jones predicts big 2017 for English rugby
00:36
The British and Irish Lions haven’t won a series in New Zealand since 1971. Will that change in 2017?

Eddie Jones says All Blacks will face Lions side dominated by England
01:20
The Wallabies coach said Jones was damaging his legacy with the ongoing comments about the country and team he built his reputation in.

Video: 'There was a lot of vitriol about Australia' – Cheika fires back at Eddie Jones in ongoing war of words

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
George Evans turned down the chance to swap shirts with the Manchester United captain after their 4-0 loss in the FA Cup.

Video: Reading midfielder rejects Wayne Rooney's match shirt

00:27
2
No one was safe during Anderson's innings of 94 not out, including one local food vendor.

Watch: Corey Anderson hits massive six into unsuspecting thai food seller

00:30
3
Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Kane Williamson all chipped in to restrict Bangladesh's run chase at Bay Oval.

As it happened: Corey Anderson, spinners secure series clean sweep for New Zealand

00:31
4
The NY Giants star shocked fans going undercover as a driver in hilarious promo video for Lyft.

Video: NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. fools fans as undercover Lyft driver


00:41
5
The 36ers came away with a 98-83 win over the Breakers at the North Shore Events Centre.

Breakers slump at bottom of NBL ladder with bruising loss to Adelaide

00:53
A family were ecstatic when a pod of orcas decided to swim near their boat off the Coromandel yesterday.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

The family couldn't contain their excitement as about 10 whales swam around the craft.

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ