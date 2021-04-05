Easter weekend extra special for Canterbury family as son makes debut for Waratahs

It has been a special weekend for one North Canterbury family, who got to witness their son and brother Charlie Gamble, make his long-awaited debut for the Waratahs in Super Rugby Australia.

The former Canterbury under-19s representative moved to Sydney three years ago after struggling to secure a contract in New Zealand.

"I remember crying at the airport and I didn't care who was looking," Charlie's mum Fanelola said.

"I was crying like someone was going to die you know but at the same time I knew Charlie had the determination."

It has not been easy, Gamble having to navigate a new city, new teams, and new colours, but three years on, it has finally paid off.

In his second season with the Waratahs, he got the nod to make his debut.

"It means a lot for us because we were behind him, especially dad working hard, and we were a team," Fanelola said.

"That's only the start they haven't seen the best of him," his father Peter said.

