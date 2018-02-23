 

Eagle! Lydia Ko nails huge putt to rocket into contention at LPGA Thailand

An eagle on the 18th hole has helped propel Lydia Ko inside the top-20 after the first round of LPGA Thailand in Chon Buri.

Ko jumped to three under par with her last stroke of the day in Chon Buri.
Contesting her second tournament of the season, Ko shot a three-under 69 and held a share of 16th place, three strokes off the lead.

The Kiwi former world No.1 carded three birdies and two bogeys while the highlight of her round came via the eagle at the midway point of her round, having played the back nine first.

Four golfers sharing six-under are Americans Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson, Australian Minjee Lee and Thai Moriya Jutanugarn.

Ko produced a solid 19th-placed finish at last week's Women's Australian Open in Adelaide, her first under a newly-appointed coach and caddie as she seeks to end an 18-month winning drought.

Ko this week slipped to 11th in the world rankings.

