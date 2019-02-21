TODAY |

Du'Plessis Kirifi says dad took 'a few minutes to come down from Jupiter' after All Blacks call up

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks newcomer Du'Plessis Kirifi still pinches himself after making it on the plane to Sydney.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Wellington skipper has been rewarded for his strong domestic form at flanker and could be in line for his Test debut this weekend against the Wallabies.

Speaking to Sky's The Breakdown, Kirifi opened up on the moment he shared the news with his proud father.

"The old man was pretty stoked, took him a few minutes to come down from planet Jupiter," he said with a beaming smile.

"We had a pretty good chat. He said this opportunity has come for a reason but doesn't mean you stop working now, put your head down and hand up and keep working even harder.

"Pretty humbling advice from him. Dad is always one to keep me grounded."

Kirifi is in the side as cover for Ardie Savea, who is on paternity leave after becoming a father again.

His Hurricanes protege says the chance to play in Saturday's Bledisloe Cup clash is a huge honour.

"The possibility of pulling on the black jersey for the first time is a dream come truel. It's probably something I can't understand yet and probably can't put into words yet.

"If that opportunity came, it would be amazing and mean a lot to me and the people that helped me get here."

Rugby
Victor Waters
All Blacks
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:46
England Roses relishing New Zealand's freedoms on eve of series against Silver Ferns
2
World champion sprinter banned from Tokyo Olympics
3
All Blacks on guard for Chiefs-style ambush in Wallabies clash in Sydney on Saturday
4
Jenny-May Clarkson 'freaking out' after signing on for star-studded basketball game
5
Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

First batch of Covid-19 vaccines may not be available to Australians aged over 65

Eddie Jones uses bizarre 'sushi' analogy to sing praises of Jacob Umaga ahead of potential England debut

Narrow doors mean $4 billion Australian army choppers can't shoot when troops abseil from aircraft

Former All Black Brad Thorn signs one-year extension to remain head coach at Reds