Dumped All Black Ngani Laumape sets up try as Manawatu take Mitre 10 Cup win over Northland

Dumped All Black Ngani Laumape played a pivotal role for Manawatu in tonight's Mitre 10 Cup victory over Northland, coming away with a 31-25 win in Palmerston North.

The unlucky midfielder to miss selection for the Rugby World Cup, Laumape has returned to provincial rugby with the Turbos, looking to stay in match condition leading into Japan.

With Manawatu leading 17-10 right before halftime, Laumape broke through the Taniwha line up the middle, before stabbing a kick through behind the Northland defence.

Halfback Jamie Booth was more than up to the task of latching on to Laumape's kick, beating the last defender to score, Manawatu extending their lead heading into the break.

The two sides would play out a high scoring thriller, the Turbos taking a four try to three victory over the Taniwha, their first victory of the season, leapfrogging Northland into fifth place in the Mitre 10 Cup Championship.


The Turbos held out for a 31-25 win over the Taniwha. Source: SKY
