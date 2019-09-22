TODAY |

Dual-led haka 'added to the occasion', allowed All Blacks to 'give our mana' to captain Kieran Read

After receiving multiple haka in the build-up to their first match, the All Blacks showed how much last night's Rugby World Cup opening meant to them in their passionate pre-match challenge against the Springboks where they opted for not one but two leaders.

Both regular leader TJ Perenara and captain Kieran Read contributed to Kapa o Pango - the All Blacks' own haka they save for matches they deem extra significant.

But the decision to have two leaders was one that most of the squad only found out the day before the Test, halfback Aaron Smith told 1 NEWS.

The All Blacks at the team’s fan day in Kashiwa were treated to a special version of Kapa o Pango. Source: 1 NEWS

"That was something [Read] and TJ had sorted out and we found out about it yesterday," Smith said.

"I think it just added to the occasion. We were pretty pumped up, we were pretty excited about this Test match.

"But we might've taken the intensity in the haka into the first 10 minutes - we were pretty skittery and too pumped up."

Perenara has cemented himself as the All Blacks' kaea heading into the World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS

Smith said having Read play a leading part in the challenge meant something special to him and the rest of the squad.

"We love our captain and hearing him lead and the mana he holds in our team, feeling him walk through the haka and then taking his place at the top of the neho, it was pretty special.

"We wanted to do our part while he was walking through and give our mana to him."

Read is the third most-capped All Black in history behind Richie McCaw and Keven Mealamu, earning his 123rd Test in last night's 23-13 win.

Aaron Smith said the team only found out about Read and TJ Perenara's shared role on game day. Source: 1 NEWS
