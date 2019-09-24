TODAY |

'Dream come true' for tsunami-devastated Kamaishi to host Rugby World Cup match, Pita Alatini says

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Tomorrow afternoon's match between Fiji and Uruguay may not be a rugby blockbuster, but it means everything to the people of the city where its being held.

Kamaishi was devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Former All Black and current Tonga assistant coach Pita Alatani was there and counts himself lucky to have survived.

The tsunami almost destroyed the rugby-loving seaside town of Kamaishi, leaving more than a 1000 people dead, three per cent of its population.

“The panic became real when we saw the Japanese people run out of the apartments and that's very rare,” Alatini said.

Alatini was playing for the local Kamaishi Seawaves team that season, March 11 also happened to be his birthday but by chance a doctor's appointment ran late, forcing him to put off plans to celebrate the day with his family in town, narrowly missing the disaster.

“Yeah the aftermath was horrible, I've never seen anything like it, the fact that the town was under water, the bodies by then that were found were covered over with tarpaulins ... places we used to go were thoroughly destroyed so that was pretty tough to take,” Alatini said.

"One of the real meanings of the stadium and the Rugby World Cup as a whole, for Kamaishi, is to show the people that helped them, how well they have done with their support," former Kamaishi Seawaves player and coach Takeshi Nagata said.

“For Kamaishi people it's something that they really were strong and passionate about, a little rugby town, to have that and they see that as hope and a dream for them come true,” Alatini said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Eight years later Kamaishi has a new stadium that’ll host two Rugby World Cup games. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
2
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
3
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
4
Warriors sold again with sole owner to take charge of the NRL club
5
Tonga's Morath and Tuitavake out of Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:22

Wallabies confident Reece Hodge can be cleared for Wales match after dangerous tackle

Kiwi coach wants Georgia in Six Nations after RWC thumping - 'We're not used to playing at this speed'
00:30

Watch: New tech allows fans to be on field with All Blacks as they score stunning RWC tries
01:15

'We're a first world country' - Winston Peters lashes out at 'circus'-like RWC streaming issues