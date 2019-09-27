'Dream come true' for Beppu rugby chief to see All Blacks play in hometown

When you walk down the street of the Japanese city of Beppu one particular house stands out from the rest.

Among the traditional Japanese homes and one petrol station is a tiny Lockwood home.

New Zealand House is a property that links New Zealand to Japan through the sister-city relationship of Rotorua and Beppu city on Kyushu island.

The owner of that home, Kenji Nishi, is the chairman of the Beppu Rugby Football Union and has been fostering the relationship between New Zealand and the Oita Prefecture for nearly 30 years.

One of the ways he’s been doing it is through rugby.

Coming to New Zealand for the first time 25 years ago to visit Beppu’s sister city of Rotorua, Nishi had a light bulb moment about how he could strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

"I was thinking what was the best exchange system? And that was through New Zealand sports and New Zealand’s most popular sport is rugby and that’s how [the relationship] started."

Mr Nishi can't speak any English but hasn't let that barrier get in the way of building a strong tie with New Zealand and rugby.

That rugby relationship lead to the All Blacks coming to visit Beppu nearly 30 years ago to run training camps for young rugby players as part of an exchange programme.

Grant Fox, Graeme Bachop, Gary Whetton and Jamie Joseph all spent time in Beppu to promote New Zealand rugby and produce to the Japanese people.

LIFELONG FRIENDS

Fox and Mr Nishi became lifelong friends with the former All Blacks No 10 getting in contact with the rugby union chair while in Tokyo for the Rugby World Cup.

When Fox was helping to lead training camps in Beppu, rugby was a minor sport in Japan.

The sport has grown since then and the All Blacks have superstar status in Japan, with thousands of fans turning out to watch them play.

After nearly 30 years involvement with the sport, to have the All Blacks come and play at a Rugby World Cup has been a "dream come true" for Mr Nishi.

"Thirty years ago, I didn't think this would happen in Oita, Beppu.

"We’re so excited and thrilled that this is happening.

"I really want to scream about the All Blacks being here in Beppu."

Inside the Lockwood home - which was gifted from the housing company’s headquarters in Rotorua and shipped to Japan to be built - is Mr Nishi’s memorabilia.

Among the '100% Pure New Zealand' and kapa haka posters is All Blacks pictures, books and one prized signed shirt.

Mr Nishi was gifted a shirt from a friend in Rotorua that was worn by Jonah Lomu when he played for the New Zealand Sevens team.

Now a new generation of All Blacks are here in Mr Nishi’s home town of Beppu and he can't contain his excitement.

"This feels like a very special moment and a dream has come true."

He says the sister city relationship is why the All Blacks team had one of their training camps in the south of Japan.

"The All Blacks relationship with the area is why they are staying in Beppu."

Mr Nishi has met with All Black coach Steve Hansen and will meet the rest of the team at a fan event next week.