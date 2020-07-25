TODAY |

Dr Ashley Bloomfield scores opening try in Parliamentary rugby match

Source:  1 NEWS

Doctor Ashley Bloomfield has added another chapter to his already secure status in Kiwi folklore, scoring for the Centurions XV in the annual Parliamentary rugby match in Lower Hutt.

NZ’s Covid-19 eliminator turned out for the Centurions XV in their 19-10 victory. Source: 1 NEWS

Lacing up for the Centurions XV against the New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team at Wainuiomata Rugby Club's William Jones Park, Dr Bloomfield scored a crucial try to help his side to a 19-10 victory.

Playing as an openside flanker, Dr Bloomfield turned out in front of a crowd of hundreds for the 25th annual Parliamentary match.

The Director General of Health grabbed a try in his side's 19-10 victory.

Dr Bloomfield crossed over for the opening try of the match, going in under the posts after a well worked team move out on the left flank.

The match also included former All Blacks Piri Weepu, Rodney So'oialo, Jason Eaton and Stephen Bachop, while politicians such as Mark Mitchell and Michael Woodhouse also laced up their boots for the afternoon.


