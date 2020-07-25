Dr Ashley Bloomfield laces up his boots in Parliamentary rugby match

Doctor Ashley Bloomfield has added another chapter to his already secure status in Kiwi folklore, scoring for the Centurions XV in the annual Parliamentary rugby match in Lower Hutt.

Lacing up for the Centurions XV against the New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team at Wainuiomata Rugby Club's William Jones Park, Dr Bloomfield scored a crucial try to help his side to a 19-10 victory.

Playing as an openside flanker, Dr Bloomfield turned out in front of a crowd of hundreds for the 25th annual Parliamentary match.

Dr Bloomfield crossed over for the opening try of the match, going in under the posts after a well worked team move out on the left flank.