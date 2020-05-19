TODAY |

Dr Ashley Bloomfield happily recalls his rugby playing days

Source:  1 NEWS

He may be the face of the Covid-19 pandemic right now, but Dr Ashley Bloomfield has happily recounted his rugby-playing days, revealing he played blindside flanker in a previous life.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The cult hero of the coronavirus pandemic battle said he played blindside flanker in first XV rugby. Source: SKY

The Director-General of Health became a hero for many with his poised and calm delivery of information in his daily 1pm media briefings, in which he often appeared alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Appearing on Sky's Breakdown, Dr Bloomfield was quizzed about his new celebrity status and his career which started as a four-year-old at the Tawa Rugby Club.

“The pinnacle of the career was in the first XV at Scots College, we weren’t that flash back in those days,” he said.

“In more recent years the Scots first XV has had success on the national stage.”

“One of only two games we won that year was a grading game and we got hammered for the rest of the season.”

Dr Bloomfield was vice captain of the side, and surprisingly given his slight stature, he played blindside flanker. 

“I have to say in my rugby career I played every position, my last ever game was playing hooker for the Auckland Medical School team against the engineers.”

The long-suffering Hurricanes fan was looking forward to the return of Super Rugby.

Dr Bloomfield also spoke about the safety measures being undertaken so club rugby could return. 

Rugby
Hurricanes
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:09
Auckland teen's prodigious kicking earns him an American college football scholarship
2
Joseph Parker reveals biggest regret from Anthony Joshua bout - 'I’ve made a lot of mistakes'
3
Quade Cooper says carnivore diet he and Sonny Bill Williams have adopted is a 'game-changer'
4
Sprinting great Usain Bolt becomes dad for first time with arrival of baby girl
5
Nehe Milner-Skudder says wife's support, hope for 'new opportunities' led to shift to Highlanders
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:02

Super Rugby Aotearoa teams return to very different pre-season training
00:43

Temperature checks for all as Blues return to training field

Wallabies lock among Reds trio to be stood down after refusing pay-cut proposal
00:33

All Blacks star TJ Perenara shares video of teary reunion with his niece after lockdown