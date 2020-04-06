TODAY |

Dougie Morgan, former Scotland captain and coach dies, aged 73

Source:  Associated Press

Dougie Morgan, the former Scotland rugby union captain and head coach, has died. He was 73.

Dougie Morgan. Source: Getty

The scrum-half died in an Edinburgh hospital on Saturday night, governing body Scottish Rugby said.

Its statement said Morgan “had been ill for some time.”

Morgan was capped 21 times for Scotland between 1973 and 1978. He also played two test matches for the British & Irish Lions on their 1977 tour of New Zealand, scoring all the points for the Lions in their 10-9 defeat at Eden Park.

After retiring Morgan moved into coaching and became Scotland head coach in the 1993-94 season.

During his tenure, Scotland reached the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa and posted their first victory over France in Paris in 26 years.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Manchester City star in trouble after allegedly having 'sex party' during coronavirus lockdown
2
Israel Folau's payout from Rugby Australia could be hit if game goes broke
3
Jordan Taufua delights in isolation with brilliant 10-second dances to iconic tunes
4
Calls for Kiwis, Pacific Islands XIII to be included in State of Origin
5
Footballers being made coronavirus scapegoats over pay cuts, says Wayne Rooney
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Jordan Taufua delights in isolation with brilliant 10-second dances to iconic tunes

Highlanders' staff take 30 per cent pay cut to ease financial pressure during coronavirus

Rugby in crisis as unions engage in 'unprecedented dialogue' during pandemic

Eddie Jones re-signs with England through until after 2023 World Cup