TODAY |

'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Inked All Black Aaron Smith says his team will show respect for the conservative rules around tattoos in Japan.

Showing off your tattoos in certain places like pools, bath houses, gyms and many ryokans could see you banned from those establishments.

Smith says the team's manager will brief the All Blacks regularly about protocol around tattoos.

“That’s OK, we’re in Japan, we gotta embrace their way their culture and us people with tattoos we're happy to cover up.

“Every hotel we go to we get a little message around that.

“We just gotta respect that and adapt. As All Blacks we are grateful to be here, we don’t want to act like anything bigger than we are.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The halfback was asked about how the tattooed players in the squad are adapting to Japanese culture regarding ink. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
4
NZ-born cricketer Ben Stokes lashes out at 'immoral and heartless' UK tabloid's story on family tragedy
5
'It's like a counselling session' - All Blacks pair squirm, then joke, after reporter's question
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Pocock not McCaw is my toughest opponent, says Wales great Sam Warburton

World Cup stars put on notice that yellow, red cards will be brandished without hesitation
00:41

Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
00:30

Tongan RWC squad fill plane with beautiful harmonies after landing for first-up match