'Don't try and be anyone else' - Kieran Read's advice for new ABs skipper Sam Cane

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read is confident his successor is up to the task, revealing he offered advice to the newly appointed Sam Cane.

Cane, 28, was last month confirmed by new coach Ian Foster as the new All Blacks' captain, holding off competition from the likes of Sam Whitelock, Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Dane Coles.

Shortly after his appointment, Cane said that he would be quick to call on the two captains he played under - Read and Richie McCaw - for advice, if and when he needed it.

However, speaking to Stuff yesterday, Read made it clear that Cane will be able to hold his own as the All Blacks' skipper.

"I dropped him a text and said 'look mate, do your thing, be who you are and stay true to that," Read said.

"I think he is going to be a great leader. Don't try and be anyone else is probably my advice to him and I think he'll do a great job with that."