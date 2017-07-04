'I don't think there's damage to our confidence' - All Blacks still chirpy for final Lions Test

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock says his teammates are as unflappable as ever heading into Saturday's British and Irish Lions series decider.

For just the seventh time in Whitelock's 87-Test career, the All Blacks tasted the bitterness of defeat on Saturday, downed by the Lions 24-21 in Wellington.

The reverse leaves the three-Test series delicately poised at one-all, and sets both sides on a collision course for Saturday's decider at Eden Park.

The 28-year-old Whitelock brushed off suggestions that the defeat, their first on home soil in eight years, would damage the side's morale.

They'd had an honest video review on Monday and were keen for a chance to rectify last Saturday's failures, particularly in attack.

The two sides' familiarity would only add to the challenge.

"I don't think there's any actual damage to our confidence," Whitelock said.

"We know we've got to worry about ourselves this week, and it started with a very good review - those conversations have carried on.

"You know each other pretty well, and I think the All Blacks and the Lions understand how each other try to play."

With a host of All Blacks stalwarts set to miss the Test, including Ben Smith, Dane Coles, Ryan Crotty and the suspended Sonny Bill Williams, Whitelock's on-field leadership and composure is likely to be crucial.

He said he'd add where he could to the group dynamic.

"As a leader, the first thing I've got to do is go out there and play well, if given the opportunity," the Crusaders captain said.

"That's the first thing I've got to look after and it's the easiest thing for me to worry about, rather than worrying about the other things I can't control.